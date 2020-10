The 2020 Champions received their awards, closing out the 2020 MOTUL FIM World Superbike Championship

2020 WordSBK Champion Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK), Scott Redding (ARUBA.IT Racing – Ducati) and Chaz Davies (ARUBA.IT Racing – Ducati) proudly showing their medals. As the 2020 season finale took place at the Circuito Estoril, 2020 WorldSBK Champion Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK), 2020 WorldSSP Champion Andrea Locatelli (BARDAHL Evan Bros. WorldSSP Team) and World Supersport 300 Champion Jeffrey Buis (MTM MOTOPORT) received their trophies. The 2020 runner-ups and winners of Championship awards also received their awards, closing the stage to what has been a challenging year. 2020 and six-time WorldSBK Champion Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) 2020 best Independant Rider Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Team GOELEVEN) and his team manager Denis Sacchetti (Team GOELEVEN). WorldSSP Champion Andrea Locatelli (BARDAHL Evan Bros. WorldSSP Team) stands proud alongside Lucas Mahias (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) and Philipp Oettl (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing). WorldSSP300 Champion Jeffrey Buis (MTM Kawasaki MOTOPORT) stands proud alongside Scott Deroue (MTM Kawasaki MOTOPORT) and Bahattin Sofuoglu (Biblion Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSSP300). ARUBA.IT Racing – Ducati, Kawasaki Puccetti Racing and MTM Kawasaki MOTOPORT celebrate their achievements in the Teams' World Championships. Kawasaki representatives' Steve Gutteridge with Fabien Raulo and Yamaha representative Andrea Dosoli celebrate their achievements in the Manufacturer's World Championships.