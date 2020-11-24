MotoGP™, Moto2™ and Moto3™ provisional entry lists for next season
have been announced
One day after the exhilarating 2020 curtain closer at the Algarve International Circuit, provisional entry lists for the 2021 MotoGP™, Moto2™ and Moto3™ seasons have been released.
In MotoGP™, three rookies will aim to make their mark on the pinnacle stage. New Moto2™ World Champion Enea Bastianini and runner-up Luca Marini are in the Esponsorama Racing ranks as Jorge Martin steps in at Pramac Racing, two of them having to change their numbers for their premier class debuts.
Elsewhere, there are plenty of changes to get used to before the Sepang Test early next year. An all-new factory Ducati line-up, Fabio Quartararo and Valentino Rossi switching sides, Pol Espargaro at Repsol Honda Team and more. Plus, the much talked about Aprilia Racing Team Gresini seat alongside Aleix Espargaro is provisionally occupied by Lorenzo Savadori, however, Aprilia have confirmed that Bradley Smith is also signed up for 2021. The Noale factory will choose who Espargaro’s teammate will be between Savadori and Smith at the end of winter testing.
Moto2™ welcomes eight rookies in 2021, including America’s Cameron Beaubier. FIM CEV Repsol Moto2™ European Champion Yari Montella is Jorge Navarro’s teammate at Speed Up Racing as Moto3™ World Champion Albert Arenas makes the step up with Aspar. Celestino Vietti, Tony Arbolino, Raul Fernandez, Ai Ogura and Barry Baltus are the other 2020 lightweight class riders to step up a class. As we know, Joe Roberts makes the switch to World Champions Italtrans Racing Team and Fabio Di Giannantonio rekindles his relationship with Gresini Racing. A very, very exciting intermediate class line-up all round.
The lightweight class will see five rookies try to stamp their authority in the Grand Prix paddock as 2020 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup Champion Pedro Acosta joins Jaume Masia at Red Bull KTM Ajo. FIM CEV Repsol Moto3™ Junior World Champion Izan Guevara links up with reigning Champions Aspar and Lorenzo Fellon replaces Niccolo Antonelli at SIC58 Squadra Corse. 2019 Valencia GP podium finisher Xavier Artigas gets his first full-time opportunity with Leopard Racing and Andi Izdihar drops down from Moto2™ in a straight swap with Ogura. There are plenty of noticeable changes in Moto3™ for 2021 in what is set to be another spell-binding season.