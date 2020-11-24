Elsewhere, there are plenty of changes to get used to before the Sepang Test early next year. An all-new factory Ducati line-up, Fabio Quartararo and Valentino Rossi switching sides, Pol Espargaro at Repsol Honda Team and more. Plus, the much talked about Aprilia Racing Team Gresini seat alongside Aleix Espargaro is provisionally occupied by Lorenzo Savadori, however, Aprilia have confirmed that Bradley Smith is also signed up for 2021. The Noale factory will choose who Espargaro’s teammate will be between Savadori and Smith at the end of winter testing.