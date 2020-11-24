The Wanda Diamond League today releases a provisional calendar for the 2021 season, which will see a return to a full schedule of 14 meetings culminating in a winner-takes-all season finale in Zürich.

Now in its 12th annual cycle, track and field’s premier season-long competition will begin on 23rd May with the Meeting International Mohammed VI in Rabat, Morocco.

The series then heads to the Middle East for the Doha Diamond League, which is scheduled for the 28th May.

Rome will host the first European meeting of the season on June 4th, before athletes head to Oslo a week later.

Following stops in Stockholm, Monaco and London in the first two weeks of July, there will be a month-long pause for the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The series will resume in Shanghai on 14th August, before a continent-spanning double-bill the following weekend. Saturday August 21st will see the new Hayward Field in Eugene host its first Wanda Diamond League meeting, while Sunday 22nd will host the first edition of a brand new Diamond League meeting in China, details of which are to be announced in due course.

Athletes will return to Europe for the final leg of the season, with meetings in Lausanne, Paris and Brussels before the season finale in Zürich from September 8th to 9th.

In the first 13 meetings, athletes will earn points in a bid to qualify for a place in the Final, where they have the chance to win the Diamond Trophy and be crowned Wanda Diamond League Champion in their chosen discipline.

The calendar is strictly provisional at this stage and remains subject to changes depending on the global health situation in 2021.

The Wanda Diamond League, World Athletics and meeting organisers continue to monitor the situation and remain committed to delivering high-quality competitions while prioritising the health and safety of athletes and fans. – WORLD ATHLETICS / www.diamondleague.com

Calendar 2021

MEETING COUNTRY DATE Rabat MAR 23rd May 2021 Doha QAT 28th May 2021 Rome ITA 4th June 2021 Oslo NOR 10th June 2021 Stockholm SWE 4th July 2021 Monaco MON 9th July 2021 London GBR 13th July 2021 Shanghai CHN 14th August 2021 Eugene USA 21st August 2021 China2 CHN 22nd August 2021 Lausanne SUI 26th August 2021 Paris FRA 28th August 2021 Brussels BEL 3rd September 2021 Zürich SUI 8th – 9th September 2021

