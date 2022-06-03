MotoGP™’s latest contract signing period is in full flow – we look at what deals are done, and what’s spinning on the rumour mill
The pace has picked up in MotoGP™’s silly season. More of the key pieces of the jigsaw puzzle have fallen into place, but there is still a lot to happen before we have a clear picture of how the grid will look in 2023.
Of course, a lot could indeed happen in just the next few weeks, so let’s start with what we know already. The follow teams have confirmed both of their riders already.
Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP™: Fabio Quartararo and Franco Morbidelli
Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP™ is the latest team to have locked in its line-up for 2023, with last year’s World Champion and current championship leader Fabio Quartararo signed on for two more season. The deal keeps Quartararo and Franco Morbidelli together for at least one year more, thanks to the contract which the Italian signed when he stepped up to the factory team last year.
Aprilia Racing: Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Viñales
Far and away the biggest improvers of 2022, Aprilia Racing announced new deals for Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Viñales at the Gran Premio d’Italia Oakley.
That still leaves a lot of seats still up in the air. The following teams have one rider confirmed so far.
Repsol Honda Team: Marc Marquez and TBC
While Marc Marquez is still not halfway through his current, four-year deal, there is much intrigue about who will partner him at the Repsol Honda Team in 2023. Joan Mir is the favourite for the RC213V seat currently occupied by Pol Espargaro, who KTM might like to have back on an RC16.
Ducati Lenovo Team: Francesco Bagnaia and TBC
The factory seat alongside Bagnaia is another big talking point. Two-time 2021 race winner Jack Miller seems unfazed about where he might end up next year, as Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) waits in the wings and Enea Bastianini (Gresini Racing MotoGP™) makes a strong case for a promotion with his three wins so far in 2022. This will be a big decision for Ducati.
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Brad Binder and TBC
The Austrian manufacturer has become a key part of the silly season. It is trying to make room for a new team-mate for Brad Binder, but who that someone will finally be is still something of a mystery, with Pol Espargaro, Alex Rins, and Miller all in contention. In any of those scenarios, KTM would like to move Miguel Oliveira to Tech3 KTM Factory Racing, but the four-time MotoGP™ race winner has made it clear that he does not feel the same way.
The following teams have no one currently confirmed in their line-ups for the 2023 season.
Prima Pramac Racing: No riders confirmed
Current riders: Jorge Martin and Johann Zarco
LCR Honda Castrol/Idemitsu: No riders confirmed
Current riders: Alex Marquez and Takaaki Nakagami
Ai Ogura, who broke through for a first Moto2™ race win at this year’s Gran Premio Red Bull de España, has been rumoured to be making the step up to the premier class. Being an Idemitsu Honda Team Asia rider at present, he could well be elevated to LCR in 2023, while Oliveira has been linked with a switch to the squad.
Gresini Racing MotoGP™: No riders confirmed
Current riders: Enea Bastianini and Fabio Di Giannantonio
What happens at Gresini Racing will depend on what happens at the Ducati Lenovo Team and Prima Pramac Racing, but it should also be noted that Oliveira has been linked to this team too.
Mooney VR46 Racing Team: No riders confirmed
Current riders: Luca Marini and Marco Bezzecchi
WithU RNF MotoGP™ Team: No riders confirmed
Current riders: Andrea Dovizioso and Darryn Binder
Alex Rins and Raul Fernandez have been linked to RNF Racing, which becomes Aprilia’s satellite team next year.
Tech3 KTM Factory Racing: No riders confirmed
Current riders: Remy Gardner and Raul Fernandez
With the European phase of the season now in full swing, the announcements are coming thick and fast. Stay tuned to motogp.com for all the latest!