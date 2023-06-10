50 000 spectators and counting for the 24 Hours of Le Mans Centenary

Last free practice sessions at Le Mans for Team Peugeot TotalEnergies

A changing weather forecast for the race weekend

The sold-out edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans Centenary, welcomed more than 50 000 spectators a day since the beginning of the week, allowing PEUGEOT to get closer to its fans with entertainment in the fan zone.

During the free practices yesterday, Team Peugeot TotalEnergies and its six drivers were able to make final adjustments ahead of the Centenary race. The team focussed on testing several setup settings and challenged their reactivity to solve issues.

The two PEUGEOT 9X8 will start tomorrow, Saturday at 16h, on the 5th and 6th row of the starting grid. With changing weather conditions announced for the race, it promises to be action-packed, for the enjoyment of the fans at the track and at home.

Thanks to the onboard cameras, follow HERE, live, and during the whole race the evolution of the two PEUGEOT 9X8.

WHAT THEY SAID

Linda Jackson – CEO Peugeot: “This 24 Hours of Le Mans Centenary will be an exceptional edition both for the FIA World Endurance Championship and for PEUGEOT that will celebrate the 30 years of its hat-trick at Le Mans with the PEUGEOT 905. The 24 Hours of Le Mans are a great vector to communicate about the PEUGEOT brand and also the best opportunity for us to meet our fans. We know that this race will be tough as Team Peugeot TotalEnergies continues gathering experience this year. The team is ready to face its biggest challenge in a race that is always unpredictable and against a high level of competition. I’m thrilled to be back at the 24 Hours of Le Mans and I cannot wait to share our passion for motorsport with the fans.”

Olivier Jansonnie – Peugeot Sport Technical Director “First, if we take a look at last weekend, the test day was very important for us, it was the first time for the team here at Le Mans. And it was an important day also for the technical team as you always learn new things on this kind of track that you can’t simulate properly as it is very specific. The team is very excited and also anxious as Le Mans is legendary and we know it’s not going to be an easy one for us but we are really focussed. We are trying now to double-check, even triple-check everything but we are really happy to go racing tomorrow. Concerning the weather, personally, I would like a race with a bit of everything, dry, rain…but I’m not sure the drivers will agree with me but I think it will make the race more interesting and we are not worried about that.”

