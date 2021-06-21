The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have today announced that True will be their new media partner in Thailand to broadcast AFC club competitions in the 2021 season.

True will be adding the AFC Champions League and the AFC Cup to their already impressive portfolio of sporting content, which include the English Premier League, NBA and various other tennis and golf competitions. Fans will be able to enjoy extensive coverage of the AFC’s club competitions through TrueVision’s sports channels as well as via True’s OTT services.

The 2021 season will be full of exciting football for Thailand who will host three AFC Champions League (East) Groups, which for the first time, will feature four Thai clubs – BG Pathum United, Ratchaburi FC, Chiangrai United and Port FC – competing for the ultimate club prize in Asia.

Dato’ Windsor John, the AFC General Secretary, said: “The AFC Champions League have emerged as one of the world’s leading continental club competitions and the AFC Cup continue to showcase the undeniable passion for football across the continent. We are indeed pleased to welcome True to our expanding list of media partners broadcasting our club competitions to the passionate football fans in Thailand.

“Our club competitions have grown tremendously over the years and the AFC are committed to ensuring that football remains the number one sport in the continent. It is through our media partners like True that we are able to showcase the most attractive of Asian club football.”

Ongard Prapakamol, Chief Media Officer at True Corporation Public Company Limited said: “True Group, as Thailand’s leading provider of content, particularly of sports content ranging from the English Premier League, NFL American Football, NBA Basketball and the PGA Golf Tour to Grand Slam Tennis, Formula 1, the Badminton World Federation and World Snooker, are delighted to bring more fun and excitement to their members and Thai customers with this media rights partnership that enable us to broadcast all matches of the AFC Champions League 2021, Asia’s pinnacle club competition, on TrueVisions and TrueID platforms from the group stage through to the Final.

“This year is the first time that four teams from Thailand including BG Pathum United FC, Port FC, Ratchaburi FC and Chiangrai United FC are participating in the tournament.

“This partnership with the AFC marks another milestone for True Group and is proof of our determination to continuously deliver great content and provide the best entertainment. We are confident that Thai fans will enjoy watching and cheering on the AFC Champions League 2021.”

Patrick Murphy, Board Member and CEO at Football Marketing Asia said: “We are excited to welcome True as our valued media partner in Thailand. The country has a large number of devoted football fans and we are proud to have True on board to deliver the best of AFC club competitions and an enhanced AFC club football experience overall to this passionate audience in 2021.” – www.the-afc.com

