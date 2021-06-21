Spaniard Alvaro Martinez has parted ways with Indonesian Pro Futsal League side SKN FC Kebumen.

This follows the uncertainty over when the new Indonesian Pro Futsal League season will start following the country’s continued struggle with COVID-19 cases.

“Thank you to all the staff and players for their dedication, respect, and commitment. It would not have been possible without you helping me every day to overcome our difficulties. What we have done is incredible,” said Martinez to Bolalob.com

“Thank you to all the supporters who accompany us in every match. Stay safe, keep fighting.”

Martinez joined SKN FC as the head coach in 2019.

SKN FC were the runners-up in the Pro Futsal League 2020.

