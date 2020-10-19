Two laps to go! Rins had a three tenth lead over Marquez and coming onto the last lap, it remained at 0.3 seconds. Mir had to keep an eye out for Viñales and Morbidelli had Nakagami for company in the battle for the top five. All eyes were on the battle at the front though and Marquez was right there! The tension was palpable, Marquez had to try and get close enough to get into the slipstream down the back straight. It was all about the drive down the 1km long run but Rins got his GSX-RR hooked up nicely. Marquez wasn’t close enough to try his inside sweeping move and Rins made no mistake. Rising over the brow of the hill, Rins took victory by 0.2 seconds ahead of Marquez, another stunning ride by the HRC rider.