Lalenok FC stormed into the semi-finals of the FFTL Cup 2020 following their 6-0 thumping win over AS. Marca FC in the quarterfinals that were played on the weekend.

The other teams in the semi-finals of the FFTL Cup this year are AD. SLB Laulara, Boavista FC. de Timor and Assalam FC.

SLB Laulara blasted Sporting Clube de Timor 6-3 while Boavista FC. de Timor overcame Karketu Dili FC and Assalam FC beat AS. Ponta Leste by the same 1-0 scoreline.

The semi-finals of the FFTL Cup 2020 will be played on 20 October and 21 October.

The final of the FFTL Cup 2020 will be played on 25 October while the battle for the third spot will be held a day earlier.

FFTL CUP 2020

SEMIFINALS

20 October – Lalenok vs Boavista

21 October – AD. SLB Laulara vs Assalam

Like this: Like Loading...