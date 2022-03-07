It was a dream start to 2022 for Gresini Racing as Bastianini claims an emotional win; KTM & Honda on podium

Just over a year on from the tragic passing of much-adored Fausto Gresini, Enea Bastianini (Gresini Racing MotoGP™) delivered a Grand Prix of Qatar masterclass to claim an emotional victory under the lights. Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) produced a terrific ride to seal P2, the South African finished just 0.3s away from the win, with Pol Espargaro (Repsol Honda Team) completing the podium on the opening night of the season.