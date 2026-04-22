Fledgling project is being showcased at four European classic car events

New racing series boosts demand for Audi’s DTM models

Further deliveries of Le Mans sports prototypes are planned

Since 2025, Audi Sport racing legends has been attracting considerable attention in the most discerning segment of the classic car market. A year ago, the brand began selling exclusive factory motorsport models from its former DTM and sports prototype programs. A high-profile international community of enthusiasts has responded enthusiastically to the range on offer.

This season, Audi Sport racing legends is expanding its presence on the classic car scene to four international events across three countries and is preparing further prototypes for sale.

“Demand for our racing cars is exceeding our expectations and is currently even leading to delivery delays,” says Rolf Michl, Managing Director of Audi Sport GmbH.

“This proves that we have struck a chord with the spirit of the times and that our brand has a strong appeal. In our very first year, we have already succeeded in selling three rare DTM Class 1 racing cars and an LMP prototype to selected car enthusiasts.”

An Audi R18 e-tron quattro from the LMP1 era, built in 2013, and three Audi RS 5 DTMs from Class 1 have found new owners in less than twelve months. Mechanics and engineers are currently working on further racing cars.

“The new CLASS ONE Revival racing series has given the classic racing scene a real boost this year,” emphasizes Florian Mair, project manager at Audi Sport racing legends. “This category for Class 1 touring cars from 1993 to 2020 is generating strong demand for former DTM racing cars. Customer interest is directed straight at us. That is why we have included three CLASS ONE Revival events in our calendar. At the same time, our Le Mans prototypes are also attracting great admiration from collectors.”

In the coming season, Audi Sport racing legends will, for the first time, be attending four international events across three European countries to network, showcase highly sought-after vehicles and support its customers during their first races. At the ADAC Hockenheim Historic in May, the brand will be a major attraction in the paddock with an Audi Sport racing truck and several historic racing cars. Two Audi RS 5 DTM cars, once driven by Audi factory drivers Mike Rockenfeller and Nico Müller, are taking part in the CLASS ONE Revival. Nico Müller himself will be at the wheel of his former race car, chassis number 114. The Swiss driver finished as DTM runner-up in 2019 and 2020 in that car.

One of France’s biggest motoring events is scheduled to take place from July 2 to 5. Starting this year, Le Mans Classic is switching from a biennial to an annual format. Alternating annually, the series invites owners of racing cars from the years 1923 to 1974 (Le Mans Classic Heritage) or from the years 1975 to 2015 (Le Mans Classic Legend). Audi Sport racing legends is capturing the attention of fans and collectors alike with its exhibits, the Audi R18 e-tron quattro and the Audi R10 TDI.

From August 7 to 9, the brand will be flying the flag at the Belmot Oldtimer Grand Prix. At the Nürburgring, the CLASS ONE REVIVAL will compete in a setting renowned for its high standards, which has been attracting the elite of international classic car enthusiasts for more than half a century. The Red Bull Ring Classics at the end of August will then host the fourth round of the CLASS ONE Revival. Audi Sport racing legends will conclude its season program at this popular event in Styria. Global demand for these rare models from Ingolstadt and Neckarsulm is so high that Audi Sport racing legends’ plans to rebuild and sell further racing cars already extend well beyond the 2026 season.

The 2026 Audi Sport racing legends calendar

May 8–10, Hockenheim (D)

CLASS ONE Revival | ADAC Hockenheim Historic – Das Jim Clark Revival

July 2–5, Le Mans (F)

Le Mans Classic Legend

August 7–9, Nürburgring (D)

CLASS ONE Revival | Belmot Oldtimer Grand Prix

August 29–30, Red Bull Ring (A)

CLASS ONE Revival | Red Bull Ring Classics

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