Considered as one of the fastest cars in its category, the C3 Rally2 has proven popular with many drivers around the world. In 2021, it experienced new competitive environments, enabling the various members of the #C3Rally2Family to win international and national rallies – and titles – on a variety of demanding surfaces.

French Rally Champion in 2019 with the C3 Rally2, Yohan Rossel rubbed shoulders with the sport’s elite this year in winning the WRC3 at the final round, Rally Monza. The French ace benefited from the unwavering reliability of his C3 Rally2 to claim six podium finishes, including three wins.

Back in competitive action this season, 25 year-old Indonesian driver Sean Gelael showed his impressive speed in the C3 Rally2 to claim his first national title. Almost 10,000 miles away, on the other side of the Pacific Ocean, Ricardo Cordero also drove the C3 Rally2 to glory in two highly-rated rally championships: Mexico and NACAM.

The Mexican topped the standings no fewer than eight times, at rallies contested at average altitudes of close to 2,000 metres above sea level, taking full advantage of the work done by Citroën Racing engineers to optimise the car’s engine power.

The #C3Rally2Family has shown great performance on the demanding roads of Chile with no less than 5 cars running in the national COPEC RallyMobil Championship. Pedro Heller, title will decide his fate in the running for the championship title at the final round in early January.

Citroën C3 Rally2 was also among the frontrunners in various keenly-contested national championships throughout Europe. Having become the man to beat in the French Rally Championship, Yoann Bonato won a fourth national title with the C3 Rally2.

German Rally Champion in 2018 after winning two Junior European Championship titles in 2016 and 2017, Marijan Griebel finished consistently on the podium this season, in addition to winning the ADAC Saarland-Pfalz Rallye, to beat some experienced rivals to another German Championship title.

Contested on both gravel and tarmac, the Azores championship rewards drivers who are able to adapt well to both surfaces. In his first season in the C3 Rally2, Ruben Rodrigues wasted no time in finding the right compromise in Citroën Racing’s flagship customer racing product.

The Portuguese driver claimed three rally wins on his way to securing his first national title. The Northern Ireland Rally Championship, famous for its narrow, tricky roads, proved to be to the liking of Ulsterman Jonny Greer, who claimed his second national title in the C3 Rally2.

In competing on three continents, winning eight titles and making more than 500 appearances, the C3 Rally2 left an indelible mark on the 2021 season. Reliable and extremely competitive, it benefited fully from the engineering expertise of the French manufacturer.

Constantly seeking performance gains, Citroën’s engineers have used the extensive feedback from this year to offer a new front subframe to C3 Rally2 drivers. This upgrade revises the geometry of the suspension and means that the pitch and dive of the front axle can be adjusted, improving the traction of the C3 Rally2.

WHAT THEY SAID…

Didier Clément, Head of Customer Racing, Citroën Racing

“Rallying is an integral part of Citroën Racing’s identity. Using our substantial experience in rallying, Citroën Racing’s engineers and technicians have developed a car capable of meeting the expectations of our Customer Racing drivers. The C3 Rally2, which meets all the requirements of the FIA, is a fast and reliable car that has enabled its drivers to win some of the most difficult rallies in Europe, Asia and Latin America. In addition to the pride I feel in seeing the C3 Rally2 win rallies and titles on several continents, I’m very pleased with the work done by our technicians, who have drawn on the Group’s expertise to give members of the #C3Rally2Family an exceptionally balanced car. The upgrades introduced on C3 Rally2 will enable our drivers to confirm and build upon the strong performances achieved in 2021.”

Ricardo Cordero, NACAM and Mexican Rally Champion

“It’s been a very good year. The C3 Rally2 has taken over successfully from the DS 3 with some major technical upgrades. We have just won the Mexican and NACAM championships in the C3 Rally2. We won all the rounds of the NACAM in the car, which is fantastic! The C3 Rally2 is very reliable and offers a high level of performance: I’m convinced it is the perfect car to win titles. I’m on my way to the FIA’s end of year awards ceremony. It’ll be the first time I have attended the ceremony and I’m very excited to be experience this wonderful event. As regards racing, I’m really looking forward to testing the new upgrades to C3 Rally2 before then trying to win the NACAM championship for a second year running in 2022. I would like to thank Citroën Racing for the support they have provided to all drivers in the #C3Rally2Family.”

C3 Rally2 technical specifications

Chassis: Reinforced body with welded, multi-point roll cage.

Engine: Citroën Racing 1.6-litre direct injection turbo engine – FIA 32mm flange.

Maximum power: 282bhp at 5,000rpm

Maximum torque : 420Nm at 4,000rpm

Gearbox: Sadev manual five-speed sequential gearbox (plus reverse).

Differentials: Mechanical front and rear self-locking differentials.

FR brakes: 355mm (tarmac) and 300mm (gravel) ventilated disks, with Alcon four-piston callipers.

RR brakes: 355mm (tarmac) and 300mm (gravel) ventilated disks, with Alcon four-piston callipers.

Handbrake: Hydraulic control.

Suspension: McPherson type.

Dampers: Reiger three-track adjustable shock absorbers (low- and high-speed compression and rebound).

Length: 3,996mm.

Width: 1,820mm.

Wheel base: 2,567mm.

Tracks: 1,618mm (front and rear).

Fuel tank: 81 litres.

Weight: 1,230kg minimum (regulated) – 1,390kg with crew (regulated).

2021 kit available for all C3 Rally2s.

Tarmac and gravel kits available.

Optional kits may be chosen when ordering.

