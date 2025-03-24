Five Ninja A-League stars have been selected in interim CommBank Matildas head coach Tom Sermanni’s 23-player squad for a two-game international friendly series against Korea Republic in early April.

The Matildas return to Australia for the first time in 2025 to face their AFC rivals in a pair of friendlies; the opening clash between the two nations will take place at Allianz Stadium in Sydney on Friday, April 4 before a trip north to Newcastle and No.2 Sportsground on Monday, April 7.

