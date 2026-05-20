Audi will unveil the new A2 e-tron in fall 2026, complementing its portfolio with an all-electric entry-level model family in the compact class. The A2 e-tron, manufactured in Ingolstadt, will rejuvenate the Audi model range and open up access to premium electric mobility.

At the Audi Annual Media Conference, CEO Gernot Döllner announced the A2 e-tron – the brand’s next big step on the road to a consistently electric future. The prototype is undergoing various tests before it premieres in the fall: the camouflaged A2 e-tron is clocking up vital test kilometers on snow and ice, in the wind tunnel at Audi Technical Development in Ingolstadt, and on public roads.

Cold weather trial in Scandinavia

Icy temperatures, snow-covered roads, and slippery test tracks on a frozen lake: during winter testing in Lapland, the A2 e-tron is showing what it is made of under extreme conditions. The validation process at a secret test site in northern Sweden focuses not only on driving dynamics but also on thermal management and battery performance. The interplay of the electric drive, brake control system, and suspension is adjusted by the minute – for the unmistakable experience of driving an Audi.

Aerodynamic optimization in the wind tunnel in Ingolstadt

The distinctive roofline lends the A2 e-tron a strong character and is also the reason for its outstanding aerodynamics. These aerodynamics are constantly being tested and optimized in the wind tunnel at Audi Technical Development. With wind speeds of up to 300 km/h, ultra-precise aeroacoustic measurement, and a 235 km/h rolling road, the wind tunnel provides ideal conditions for optimizing the airflow characteristics, noise development, and thermal stability of the A2 e-tron.

Road testing in Bavaria’s winding valleys

Inclines, variable road surfaces, and tight bends: the development team is using the diverse conditions of the Altmühl Valley region in Bavaria to test the finely balanced suspension and assistance systems in real road traffic. Here, the A2 e-tron demonstrates its everyday usability.

Production in Ingolstadt

The fully electric A2 e-tron is built at the Audi headquarters in Ingolstadt, underlining the company’s commitment to transforming its plants in Germany and Europe. After more than 20 new models in 2024 and 2025, Audi now has the youngest portfolio among the competition – from the fully electric compact segment to the premium full-size segment. The company will stay on this path in 2026.

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