NUR Assyira Zainal Abidin once again failed to win the gold medal to finish in second in the women’s individual cross-country mountain bike race in Siem Reap today.

The 29-year-old Nur Assyira repeated her silver-medal feat at the 2021 Vietnam SEA Games. She completed the 18.5km race in one hour, 17 minutes and nine seconds held at Kulen Mountain – located 320 kilometres from Phnom Penh.

Indonesian Sayu Bella Sukma Dewi won gold medal by clocking1:13:48s and Thailand’s Yonthanan Ponkhla (1:18:42s) took bronze.

National team manager Saiful Abdul Jalil, said: “We are grateful to come away with the silver as Nur Assyira faced strong opposition. This result will definitely inspire the rest of the squad ahead of our upcoming events.”

He said the mountain bike team has targeted one gold medal in the Games.

