Two MotoGP™ Legends are now in discussion to leave their comfort zone for a potential fight in the ring.

Dani Pedrosa (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) will return to the MotoGP™ paddock for the fourth round of the season at the Gran Premio Estrella Galicia 0,0 de España. However, that is not the only reason the three-time World Champion is making headlines, as according to DAZN, Jorge Lorenzo has challenged Pedrosa to a boxing match.

On Wednesday, five-time World Champion Jorge Lorenzo posted a video on Instagram to call out Pedrosa for a fight. In the video, Lorenzo said: “You know I like challenges. 15 years ago, we had our ups and downs both on and off the track.”

Lorenzo and Pedrosa have had many historic battles on the track, including the 2010 Spanish GP, where they put everything on the line to battle on the final lap of the race, and the infamous 2008 Spanish Grand Prix, where Spain’s former King, Juan Carlos, forced them to shake hands on the podium.

Now, according to DAZN, Lorenzo is ready to switch on-track battles to the ring: “Now that celebrity events are in fashion, I have come up with a slightly crazy challenge: I challenge you here, at Gran Price boxing club in Barcelona. I hope you accept this challenge and see you in the ring.”

Pedrosa then responded with his own post, accepting the boxing match with Lorenzo. Pedrosa said: “At first, I thought it was a pretty crazy idea, but it’s also true that right now I’m in shape, and I’m not going to deny the temptation to give you a slap. So, I accept your challenge.”

There is still no confirmation for this fight, but Pedrosa concluded by saying: “Tell me the day and time, and I’ll see you in the ring.” Lorenzo also hinted that it would take place behind closed doors in Barcelona and be broadcast on YouTube in a boxing match which would cause the MotoGP™ world to erupt. – www.motogp.com

