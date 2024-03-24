The Vietnam Under-23 team completed their two-match series against their counterparts from Tajikistan with a win and a draw.

In the matches that were played in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, the Vietnam U23 team drew 0-0 in their second friendly after beating the same side 1-0 a few days earlier.

The only goal of the game coming off 1-0 Nhat Nam in the 47th minute.

The team is being prepared for the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024 on 15 April 2024 to 3 May 2024 in Qatar.

Vietnam are in Group D against Uzbekistan, Kuwait and Malaysia.

