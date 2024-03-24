Cambodia and Brunei Darussalam suffered defeats in their opening matches of the newly-launched FIFA Series.

In Saudi Arabia A, Cambodia fell to a 2-0 loss to Equatorial Guinea at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium, Jeddah.

Luis Miguel Nlavo Asué grabbed the opener in the 10th minute as Joan López Eló then added the second goal in the 36th minute.

Cambodia will play Guyana tomorrow at the same venue.

In Saudi Arabia B, Brunei DS were also handed a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Bermuda at the King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah.

Two late goals from Aundie Todd (82nd minute) and Djair Terraii Carl Parfitt-Williams (88th) broke Brunei’s heart.

Brunei DS’ next match will be against Vanuatu tomorrow.

