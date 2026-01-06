MEXICO CITY, MEXICO – JANUARY 11: Nico Muller of Switzerland driving the Andretti Formula E Porsche 99X Electric Gen3 in the attack zone during the Mexico City E-Prix, Round 2 of the 2025 FIA Formula E World Championship at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on January 11, 2025 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Simon Galloway/LAT Images for Formula E)

Formula E returns for 2026 for Round 2 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez on 10 January 2026.

The layout features a total track length of 2.608km and 16 exciting corners.

The past three seasons have seen the winner of the Mexico City E-Prix go on to win the title, following reigning FIA World Champion Oliver Rowland’s stellar performance in Round 1 of Season 11.

After a dramatic season opener in São Paulo, current championship leader Jake Dennis will be aiming to replicate his victory.

Season 12 (2025/26) of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship kicks off the 2026 motorsport calendar year with Round 2 in Mexico City, Mexico, on Saturday 10 January.

After a thrilling season opener in São Paulo, Formula E is back for 2026. This time, the championship returns to the fan-favourite city of Mexico City for the next chapter of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship in front of a passionate motorsport fanbase.

The 2026 Hankook Mexico City E-Prix also marks Formula E’s 150th race, a key milestone in the championship’s history and a reminder of how the series has developed since Season 1, where the very first race took place in Beijing in 2014.

This race marks the tenth running of this event for the championship, having first raced here in Season 2. Since then, this event has witnessed seven different winners, with the most recent three going on to win the Drivers’ World Championship in that same respective season.

One of those was Jake Dennis (Andretti Formula E), who was victorious in Mexico City in 2023 and became the first driver to win in Formula E’s GEN3 era. Currently, Dennis leads the Season 12 (2025/26) drivers’ standings, after an impressive victory from the Julius Baer Pole Position in São Paulo last month to take 25 points home.

Jake Dennis, No.27, Andretti Formula E, said:

“Starting the season with a win in São Paulo was a great way to kick things off, but the focus now is firmly on Mexico City. It’s a track I know well and I’ve got some good memories there, but every race in Formula E brings its own challenges. We’ve shown we have strong pace, so the aim is to put together a clean weekend and keep building momentum as a team.”

Oliver Rowland, No.1, Nissan Formula E Team, said:

“I can’t wait to be back racing in Mexico City this weekend as it’s always such a brilliant atmosphere around the event. My victory here in 2025 was one of the best of my career, the energy from the crowd was incredible. It’s going to be interesting to see how the removal of the chicane will affect the racing, hopefully there will be more overtaking. We know we need to work hard, taking 18 points from São Paulo was a positive but there are aspects to improve on, which will be the target for Mexico. The trend in the last three Formula E seasons has been the winner of this E-Prix goes on to claim the drivers’ title, so I’ll be aiming to repeat the success of Season 11.”

ABB FIA FORMULA E RETURNS TO THE ICONIC AUTÓDROMO HERMANOS RODRÍGUEZ

After hosting its first race in 2016, won by Jérôme d’Ambrosio, Mexico City and the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez will be ready to welcome back Formula E for a tenth time. It’s one of the longest-standing partnerships in the championship’s history, with only Germany and the USA hosting more races across the 12 years of Formula E’s existence.

Pascal Wehrlein (Porsche Formula E Team) and Lucas di Grassi (Lola Yamaha ABT) are the only drivers on the grid to have won the Mexico City E-Prix more than once. The 2026 Hankook Mexico City E-Prix promises high stakes and intense competition, with the last three winners of this race going on to claim the Drivers’ World Championship.

The Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez was named after the legendary drivers Ricardo and Pedro Rodríguez, and is a frequent feature on the Formula 1 race calendar. The layout features a total track length of 2.608km and 16 exciting corners.

ATTACK MODE still resides in the heart of the iconic Foro Sol stadium section, which is home to tens of thousands adoring motorsport fans cheering on 20 of the world’s best drivers. Nestled in the heart of The Americas’ oldest capital, the 2026 Hankook Mexico City E-Prix presents a challenging but enjoyable event. Being located around 2,240 meters above sea level, the race tests the limits of every driver and team.

The Greater Mexico City metropolitan area is home to over 22 million people, with the country itself a hub of culture and motorsport passion. As well as the nine additions of the Mexico City E-Prix, Formula E also hosted the 2021 Puebla E-Prix double-header, which was held at the Autódromo Miguel E. Abed in Amozoc and won by both Lucas di Grassi and Edoardo Mortara.

ABB FIA FORMULA E CHAMPIONS SUSTAINABILITY AT THE 2026 HANKOOK MEXICO CITY E-PRIX

As ABB FIA Formula E maintains its position as the world’s most sustainable sport, it continues to support both communities and the environment as part of its wider purpose of accelerating sustainable human progress. From grassroots social impact programmes and local community projects supported by the Better Futures Fund, to powering the event by renewable energy and significant waste management systems, social and environmental sustainability continues to be embedded in Formula E’s DNA.

Sustainability credentials at the 2026 Hankook Mexico City E-Prix include:

Sustainable Energy Sources: The event will be powered by 100% renewable energy using Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil (HVO), reducing emissions by up to 90%.

Better Futures Fund: The fund will renew its support for El Caracol, marking the second consecutive year the Mexico City-based organisation has been selected. El Caracol will receive a €25,000 donation, used to support violence prevention and safeguarding, digital citizenship and safety, alternative learning pathways through La Escuela de las Mariposas, and reintegration into formal education – creating safer, more supportive environments for children and families in Mexico City.

Community Engagement: Formula E continues its long-standing collaboration with Con Ganas de Vivir, a charity it has supported since Season 2 to help combat cancer and improve the quality of life for patients and their families. As part of its ongoing commitment to local communities, the Championship will once again collaborate with local STEM programmes Technolochicas and TechnoReady, delivering career talks during race week and inviting 60 young adults to take part in Formula E’s Community Tour.

The Community Tour: The community tour will welcome up to 400 participants from local community groups – including Better Futures Fund recipient El Caracol, long-standing Formula E community partner Con Ganas de Vivir, and local university students – for a full day at the track with a pit lane walk, gaming arena access and Free Practice 1 viewing.

Air Freight Emissions Reduction: Formula E continues to reduce freight-related CO2 emissions in S12 through optimising logistics, reducing air freight from three planes to two, and enhancing sea freight solutions.

FIA Girls on Track at the 2026 Hankook Mexico City E-Prix

Reaffirming its commitment to education and gender inclusivity in motorsport, the FIA Girls on Track initiative for Season 12 is aiming to reach even more young women in every race market, supporting the growing demand of young women who are seeking opportunities and support to pursue careers in motorsport.

FIA Girls on Track activity for the 2026 Hankook Mexico City E-Prix includes:

Hosting up to 120 young women for its FIA Girls on Track programme across the race week. Attendees will participate in workshops, gaming, career talks and a Pit Lane Walk, promoting empowerment and education in motorsport and engineering.

In collaboration with the ASN, 240 complimentary race day tickets have been allocated to participants, with an additional 800 race day tickets offered to non-selected candidates.

The FIA Girls on Track programme is proudly supported by Hankook (Presenting Partner) and AutoLiv (Official Partner).

FORMULA E CELEBRATES 150 RACES

Formula E celebrates its 150th E-Prix on 10 January 2026, over a decade after making its debut in Beijing, China. Over those 12 years, Formula E has seen several changes, from a huge leap in technology in its cars to incredible locations and huge driver signings.

Having started with mid-race car swaps, the championship has taken giant steps in making race-to-road technologies and now boasts an impressive list of manufacturers such as Stellantis, Porsche, Nissan, Mahindra, Jaguar, and Lola Cars. Across the generations, the cars have also become lighter, faster and more sustainable, with the most recent car pushing the limits of electric racing mobility.

The GEN3 Evo is capable of 0-60mph in 1.82 seconds, features a more aggressive aerodynamic body kit and includes all-wheel drive during crucial moments in the race like race starts and when taking ATTACK MODE. With the GEN4 making its debut next season, there’s absolutely no slowing down for ABB FIA Formula E and what the future of the championship holds.

Across this evolution of race cars, the championship has also raced in the heart of the world’s biggest cities. From Paris, Rome, Berlin, London, Moscow, Miami, Cape Town, New York, Seoul, Jeddah, Marrakesh, and Monaco, the series has been around the globe and raced in front of millions. Formula E was even responsible for bringing motorsport back to Switzerland, helping lift a ban that had been in place for over 60 years since the 1955 Le Mans incident.

Ahead of this 150th race, we’ve also crowned 10 different champions across 11 seasons, with only Jean-Eric Vergne able to deliver back-to-back titles. There have been 24 different race winners, 38 drivers who have finished on the podium, 32 separate Julius Baer Pole Position holders and 89 drivers who have started a race.

WHERE TO WATCH THE 2026 HANKOOK MEXICO CITY E-PRIX

Fans can find out where to keep up with the action here, with the race starting at 14:05 local time.

For the first time, the 2026 Hankook Mexico City E-Prix will be broadcast live on talkSPORT.

