Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) are unstoppable at the top of the Malaysia Super League (MSL) 2025/26 with a perfect winning record after 13 matches for the full 39 points.

And this week, their 2-0 win over Selangor FC on the road at the MBPJ Stadium showed that the Southern Tigers are well on the way to claiming their 12th MSL title in a row.

An own goal from Richmond Ankrah after just seven minutes was not exactly the start Selangor FC would have wanted as Bergson then added the second goal at the tail end of the tie (90th+2) for the full points.

Second is Kuching City FC, who are 11 points behind the leaders, and Kuala Lumpur City third.

PDRM FC are sitting at the bottom of the 13-team league standings with just six points after 13 games.

