Yusuke Adachi has settled in as the new Technical Director of the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF).

After serving the 14-day quarantine following his arrival from Tokyo, Adachi arrived at the VFF headquarters in Hanoi where he was greeted by VFF General Secretary Le Hoai Anh.

Among Adachi’s responsibility would be to look at the development of youth football, improve the youth teams to the Asia/world-class level, valuate the process of technical preparation in youth teams and also prepare the content of the training program of VFF.

Adachi would also look to provide technological support of the national teams and also improve the quality of coaches at the clubs.

