With the battle heading to the decisive end of the first round of the 2021 Metfone Cambodian League (MCL), Asia Euro United could not have scored a more crucial mid-week win than their 1-0 victory over Soltilo Angkor.

The end of the first round of the MCL will see teams being divided into the Championship Round (for the top eight) and the Relegation Round (bottom five).

And AEU, who were whipped 5-0 by Phnom Penh Crown on the weekend, bounced back to beat Soltilo Angor 1-0 – with the lone goal coming off Kanta Asami in the 75th minute.

With the win, AEU have now picked up ten points from 11 matches played to be placed ninth currently.

They are in a close battle to avoid having to play in the relegation round with eighth-placed Kirivong Sok Sen Chey FC, who at the moment hold the advantage of having played a match less.

AUE will complete their first-round fixtures against Prey Veng FC on 12 Sept 2021.

While for Kirivong, they will take on Nagaworld FC on 12 Sept 2021 and then basement side National Police FC on 15 Sept 2021.

As they say, anything can happen in football and AEU might just pull off a surprise.

In the meantime, in the only other match played in midweek, Phnom Penh Crown continued their pace with an emphatic 4-1 win over National Police to share the top spot in the 2021 MCL with Visakha FC.

Both Phnom Penh Crown and Visakha are now on the same 25 points from 11 games.

Against National Police, Crown led 2-0 at the break – off two quick goals from Mathew Souza (27th minute) and Yudai Ogawa (29th).

A brace from Andres Nieto (58th and 71st minute penalty) put Crown well on the way even though National Police managed a consolation goal off Soma Otani’s penalty in the 82nd minute.

However, the game was marred by the marching order on Ogawa for a second yellow card offense four minutes to the end.

2021 METFONE CAMBODIAN LEAGUE

RESULT

Asia Euro United 1-0 Soltilo Angkor

National Police 1-4 Phnom Penh Crown

