The Dubai-registered AFG have been selected as the dedicated partner for the AFC to achieve their ambitions and drive the sport’s growing commercial success across the world, with the partnership enabling the confederation to secure their financial future and set the stage for continued growth and development of football in Asia.

For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/more/afc_news/news/afc_forges_new_exclusive_commercial_partnership_with_asia_football_group_1.html