Just 17 days after the world premiere of the Audi Q92 in New York City, the Audi Nuvolari3 made its North American debut at Monterey Car Week. Its appearance at one of the world’s most exclusive automotive events underscores the U.S. market’s strategic importance for Audi. During the event, the Nuvolari3, limited to 499 units, also made its road debut on California’s scenic coastal roads.

The Audi Nuvolari3 made its North American debut at Monterey Car Week, underscoring the U.S. market’s importance for the brand

The Nuvolari3 showcased its performance on American roads for the first time — against the backdrop of some of the most spectacular scenery in North America

Immediately following the world premiere of the Audi Q92, the brand once again brought its renewal to life in the world’s second-largest automotive market

Audi underscores the importance of the U.S. market

With the world premiere of the Audi Q94 in New York and the North American debut of the Audi Nuvolari3, Audi is making a clear statement in the world’s second-largest automotive market. “While the Q94 was specifically tailored to the needs of American customers, the Nuvolari3 serves as a technology and design flagship for the renewal of our brand. Together, these two vehicles show that we are consistently translating our strategic direction into compelling products,” says Audi CEO Gernot Döllner.

Monterey Car Week as a platform for the brand’s renewal

Audi specifically chose Monterey Car Week for the first appearance of the Audi Nuvolari3 in North America. The event is one of the world’s most important gatherings for collector cars and luxury automobiles, bringing together an exclusive group of attendees from around the world every year.

“Monterey Car Week is the pinnacle premium automotive stage for Audi to showcase the brand’s first halo supercar. With the Audi Nuvolari3, we’re representing what Audi stands for — progress built on substance — while further igniting, energizing, and growing the brand in the United States.” – Vito Paladino, President of Audi of America

During Monterey Car Week, the Audi Nuvolari3 was on display at the event’s most prestigious venues, including “The Quail” and the renowned Concept Lawn at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.

The public showcase was complemented by exclusive events for collectors and potential customers. Audi used the week to deepen its direct engagement with opinion leaders, the media, and the international collector community.

Road debut in California

The high point was the debut of the Audi Nuvolari3 on the winding and scenic roads around Carmel-by-the-Sea, near the Monterey Peninsula. After making its track debut at the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix, the supercar took to American roads for the first time.

The spectacular setting highlights the supercar’s distinctive character, defined by technological excellence, purposeful design, and an extraordinary driving experience.

Audi’s fastest production car of all time

With 1,001 PS of system output, a top speed of more than 350 km/h, and a high-performance hybrid powertrain, the Audi Nuvolari3 is the fastest and most powerful production vehicle in the history of the four rings. As a technology showcase, the supercar limited to 499 units combines motorsports expertise, innovative aerodynamics, and a newly developed Audi Space Frame with a carbon exterior to offer a fresh take on “Vorsprung durch Technik.”

Audi Nuvolari3: high customer interest

With the Nuvolari3, Audi is entering the high-performance segment for the first time. Although official presales in Europe do not begin until the fourth quarter of 2026, the supercar is already generating significant interest from buyers around the world. This is made clear by the positive response to its most recent appearances. The first deliveries are planned for the first half of 2027.

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