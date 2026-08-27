The ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) has congratulated Vietnam for winning the ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026 title, their fourth victory in the 30-year history of the region’s premier football tournament.

Major General Khiev Sameth, President, AFF, said: “On behalf of the ASEAN Football Federation, I extend my warmest congratulations to Vietnam on being crowned the ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ Champions 2026.

“This triumph is especially meaningful as we celebrate the 30th anniversary of a competition that has brought our region together, inspired generations of supporters and showcased the spirit and quality of ASEAN football.

“Over 30 years and 16 editions, the ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ has helped raise the standards and competitiveness of our national teams while nurturing an increasingly passionate football community across Southeast Asia.”

To mark a milestone edition, the AFF strengthened its support for Member Associations through a substantial increase in prize money and participation fees for the 2026 edition. Essentially, AFF doubled the prize fund to US$1 million, bringing the total allocation of prize money and participation fees to a record US$2.35 million, which is an overall increase of more than 50 percent from the 2024 edition.

Champions Vietnam earned a total of US$620,000 (prize money of US$500,000 and participation fees of US$120,000), up by nearly 60 percent. Runners-up Thailand received US$420,000 (prize money of US$300,000 and participation fees of US$120,000), more than double from previously.

The losing semi-finalists, Malaysia and Singapore, earned US$220,000 (prize money of US$100,000 and participation fees of US$120,000), with overall earnings increasing by 56 percent.

The other eight ASEAN national teams who qualified for the ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026 main competition received US$120,000, a 32 percent rise, while each participating team in the Qualifying Round Play-Offs received US$72,800.

Major General Khiev Sameth added: “Each Member Association is also entitled to retain the gate ticket revenues generated from all of its home matches throughout the competition, providing an important additional source of income to support the continued development of the game.

“We hope these measures will provide meaningful support to our Member Associations and national teams as they continue to grow, compete and progress.

“The advancement of ASEAN football is a shared journey, built on the progress of every Member Association. As we celebrate 30 years of this remarkable competition, the AFF remains committed to working together with our football family to build an even stronger future for football across Southeast Asia.”

Faraz Shamsi, Executive Marketing Director, Hyundai Motor Asia Pacific, also hailed the success of the 16th edition as Nguyễn Đình Bắc of Vietnam was named the ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026 Most Valuable Player (MVP). Đình Bắc and Nguyễn Xuân Son of Vietnam earned the Yanmar Top Goal Scorer award with five goals each, Patrik Lê Giang of Vietnam was voted the Best Goalkeeper while Yotsakon Burapha of Thailand received the adidas Rising Star award.

“Tonight’s final was a wonderful celebration of the passion, talent, and unity that football brings to people across ASEAN. Hyundai is proud to have been part of a tournament that connected millions of fans through a shared love of the game and a shared sense of regional pride,” said Faraz.

“Congratulations to the champions and to all the players who made this competition so memorable. It was an honour to present the Most Valuable Player award and recognise Nguyễn Đình Bắc from Vietnam whose performances truly stood out.

“We hope the ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026 will be remembered not only for the football, but also for bringing people together across the region and reflecting the spirit of ‘Driving ASEAN as One’.”

The ASEAN Hyundai Cup™, the jewel in the crown of ASEAN football, is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

Winners of the ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026 individual awards presented by the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) are as follows:

ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026 Champions – Vietnam (VIE) ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026 Runners-Up – Thailand (THA)

ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026 Most Valuable Player – Nguyễn Đình Bắc (#9), Vietnam

ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026 Yanmar Top Goal Scorer –Nguyễn Đình Bắc (#9), Vietnam, Nguyễn Xuân Son (#12), Vietnam (5 goals)

ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026 adidas Rising Star – Yotsakon Burapha (#9), Thailand ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026 Best Goalkeeper – Patrik Lê Giang (#1), Vietnam

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