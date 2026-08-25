MAX vs 100 in Silbverstone, Great Britain on July 22, 2026.

Four-time Formula One World Champion returns to racing roots to face 100 competitors in Red Bull’s ultimate go-kart race ‘Max vs 100’ on 16 September, live on Disney+ and the ESPN App.

Max Verstappen, who recently extended his contract with Oracle Red Bull Racing until the end of 2030, will return to his racing roots when he attempts to overtake 100 drivers in ‘Max vs 100’.

Taking place at Silverstone Circuit, one of the sport’s most iconic tracks, Max will start from the back, with the task of overtaking every single one of the 100 challengers in one of the biggest go-kart races the world has seen.

The exclusive, closed broadcast live globally* on Disney+ on 16 September, is built around a single question: could you beat Max Verstappen if the odds were stacked in your favour?

Like many F1 champions, Max started out racing go-karts from the age of just four in his bid to reach the top of the motorsports world and competed in championships from the age of seven.

After dominating in Belgium and the Netherlands, he reeled off a string of World and European titles, culminating in a spectacular 2013 season that soon propelled him into the F1 ranks. For Max, it’s a return to his roots. Before the titles and the records came the karts, the training ground where he developed the instincts and craft that shaped his career.

This time around, , Max will not be pitted against other drivers, but his 100 competitors come from every corner of sport and culture: from Red Bull athletes and celebrities to content creators, personalities and everyday fans invited from around the world.

Max Verstappen, said: “In go-karts you learn all the basics: starts, defending, overtaking. Of course, I spent a long period of my life go-karting, so it’s always nice to return. It’s about understanding the grip of the go-kart. I’ve done so many years in go-karting that you quite naturally get back into things. I will be looking forward to just seeing the carnage unfold in front of me.”

The circuit at Silverstone has been purpose-built for the occasion by Race Director and French racing driver David Terrien, a renowned kart designer and youth karting world champion. With Max usually at the front of the field, this challenge will recreate the format that shaped his early career as the sheer number of rivals makes the outcome anything but certain.

David Terrien said, “Creating a track for 100 drivers at the same time has never been done, never been seen. So it’s very exciting. When you have Max Verstappen chasing everyone, I think that’s going to be the experience of a lifetime for all the drivers. You’re going to have Max showcasing all these skills of looking through the traffic, trying to prepare and plan where he can overtake people, and going through the traffic at the fastest speed he can because he doesn’t want to let the drivers at the front pull away.”

Ahead of race day, the layout was shaken down at a Kart Silverstone test, with Terrien and test driver Sebastian Job on track.

Seb Job, two-time iRacing World Champion and Simracer, Oracle Red Bull Sim Racing, said, “I think to overtake 100 cars is going to be extremely difficult. Today we did it with 50, and even that was a challenge to do it in the allotted time. He’s got his work cut out for him big time.”

The race will bring fans closer to the action with game-inspired graphics and cinematic drone footage. Live race data and insights will be displayed on screen, ensuring fans can follow every stage of the race as it unfolds.

In a unique twist, Max will be able to communicate directly with his competitors during the race, offering fans an unparalleled insight into the conversations that help shape the race.

Max Verstappen vs. 100 drivers, on one grid. The world can watch it all play out live on Disney+ on 16 September 2026. ‘Max vs 100’ will also air live on the ESPN App for ESPN Unlimited subscribers in the U.S. before a delayed ESPN2 broadcast later that day.

*Streaming availability may vary by region.

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