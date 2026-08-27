Vietnam coach Kim Sang-sik praised his players for their response to his halftime team talk as the defending champions overcame a spirited Thailand on Wednesday to complete a 4-2 aggregate win in the ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026 with a 2-2 draw in Hanoi.

Thailand, trailing 2-0 from the first leg in Bangkok on Saturday, took a 12th minute lead through Yotsakon Burapha and went on to dominate the opening 45 minutes as Anthony Hudson’s side pushed to level the aggregate scores.

And while the Thais almost added a second when Kakana Khamyokwas awarded a penalty, his miss from the spot proved to be a turning point as the Vietnamese twice battled back to draw the second leg and retain the title.

“I’m happy that these players have made history,” said Kim after Vietnam’s first-ever successful defence of the title.

“The victory today is a victory for the Vietnam football fans. In the first half we didn’t do well and that’s because we were focused on defending instead of attacking. The first goal made it very difficult.

“But at halftime I guided my players to play in a new way and they scored the first goal for us and that was a new beginning for the team. I want to thank the players because they didn’t give up.”

An own goal by the unfortunate Chatchai Bootprom in the 52nd minute after Đỗ Hoàng Hên’s shot had hit the post and clipped the goalkeeper’s heel pulled Vietnam level only for Wanchai Jarunongkran to put Thailand, seven-times ASEAN champions, in front again six minutes from time.

But a spectacular own goal by Wanchai with almost the last kick of the tournament saw the home side equalise again and ensured Vietnam won the title for a fourth time, matching Singapore’s haul with the second-most title wins in the tournament regarded as the jewel in the crown of ASEAN football.

“Winning these two championships is because of the efforts of the players,” said Kim, who becomes the fifth coach to secure back-to-back titles. “I think Vietnamese football is still growing and through these matches we will become stronger and stronger.”

Hoàng Hên’s performance saw the midfielder named Hyundai Player of the Match, with the Brazil-born 32-year-old crediting Kim for the team’s success.

“Very happy to be champions,” said Hoàng Hên. “We made history to give this gift to the Vietnam people. The coach has worked so hard for us to be champions, we followed him.

“The game started a bit difficult for us but we made some changes at halftime and in the second half we did very well.

“This tournament wasn’t easy. It’s hard work. Always winning is difficult, especially in the final it is difficult.

“I try to do my best, whoever I play against. The defenders of Thailand are tough but Vietnam showed the power we have. Whoever we play, we show our strength and the most important is we can win.” – aseanutdfc.com

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