Shan United picked up their third MFF Charity Shield in a row and fourth overall after edging Yangon United 1-0 at Thuwunna Stadium.

After an intense first half between two teams which had been facing each other in the last four editions of the MFF Charity Shield, the winning goal came in the 63rd minute through 27-year-old Brazilian striker Edson Junior.

The win gave Shan United their third MFF Charity Shield title after winning it previously in 2019 and 2020 after for the first time in 2014 as Kanbawza FC.

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #ShanUnited

Like this: Like Loading...