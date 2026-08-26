Vietnam maintained their status as regional champions on Wednesday as a 2-2 draw with Thailand in Hanoi in the second leg of the ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026 final saw Kim Sang-sik’s side complete a 4-2 aggregate win over the former champions.

Chatchai Bootprom’s unfortunate own goal in the 52nd minute effectively secured the trophy and a winners cheque of US$500,000 for the defending champions, who successfully defended the title for the first time having previously won in 2008, 2018 and 2024.

Yotsakon Burapha gave Thailand, who trailed 2-0 from the first leg, early hope when he struck in the 12th minute but a 49th minute penalty miss by Kakana Khamyol plus Chatchai’s own goal were to prove decisive despite Wanchai Jarunongkran’s 84th minute effort.

A stoppage time own goal by Wanchai then put an end to any hopes Thailand harboured of another late goal that would take proceedings into extra-time.

The Thais needed an early goal to pull themselves back into the tie and it was Yotsakon who delivered.

Waris Choolthong’s centre from the right was met by Seksan Ratree, whose layoff from inside the penalty area found Yotsakon unmarked to lash a first-time shot towards goal, beating Patrik Lê Giang to his right despite the goalkeeper’s best efforts.

Seksan sought to add a second five minutes later but his attempt from distance flew wide while Nguyễn Đình Bắc warmed Chatchat’s gloves at the other end moments later.

Seksan was at the heart of his side’s constant quest for the equaliser, the Port FC midfielder volleying over from 20 yards as Thailand continued to dominate the opening period.

The visitors’ efforts were almost undermined with a little over two minutes remaining in the half.

Phan Tuấn Tài, introduced in the ninth minute as a replacement for Nguyễn Văn Vĩ when the left back injured a hamstring, delivered a dipping cross towards the far post that Nguyễn Xuân Son nodded against the post.

After seeing Kakana hit the side-netting late in the half, Thailand started on the front foot after the interval and should have had a second four minutes into the second half.

Kakana’s turn left Phạm Xuân Mạnh in his wake only for the Vietnam midfielder to haul down the 22-year-old and referee Ahmed Eisa Darwish pointed to the spot. Kakana, however, thumped his spot-kick high over the bar.

Three minutes later Vietnam punished that miss. Tuấn Tài’s delivery found Đỗ Hoàng Hên in space in the area and his first-time strike hit the base of the post before rolling along the goal-line to hit the unfortunate Chatchai on the heel and trundle over the line.

Matters could have been worse for the Thais in the 70th minute when Nguyễn Hai Long created space for himself to turn and shoot towards goal, only for his effort to thump Chatchai’s right post and bounce to safety.

Wanchai gave Thailand hope six minutes from time after the Vietnamese defence failed to clear Waris’ cross from the right to slam his low strike past Patrik only to put put the ball in his own net in the dying seconds to settle the tie to the delight of the home fans.

Hyundai Player of the Match – Hoang Hen Do (#10), Vietnam

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