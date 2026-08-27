Anthony Hudson felt his Thailand side deserved a better outcome than their 4-2 aggregate loss to Vietnam in the final of the ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026 that saw the seven-times champions fall short of the three-goal win required in Hanoi to reclaim the regional crown.

Thailand twice took the lead at Mỹ Đình National Stadium as Hudson’s side sought to overturn a 2-0 deficit from the first leg but own goals from goalkeeper Chatchai Bootprom and Wanchai Jarunongkran plus a missed penalty by Kakana Khamyok saw the War Elephants miss out.

“I felt the players deserved more out of the two games,” said Hudson. “I don’t know if we would’ve won the final but we would’ve had a good chance over the two games.

“I think people can disagree, but we were the better team over the two games. In the first half tonight, we played some fantastic football and created chances. We were very effective in the final third.

“That would be my biggest disappointment, not getting these guys over the line because we nearly turned the tie around.”

Hudson had been criticised for his squad prior to the tournament which was celebrating its 30th anniversary after picking a line-up that featured a mixture of youth and experience from across Thailand’s domestic league but the English coach believed his team’s run to the final justified his selections.

“We did it when, at the beginning of the tournament, everyone said to me: What is this squad you’re picking, they’re not going to get out of the group,” he said. “That was constant, without any context.

“I’m proud of what the players did because everyone said they couldn’t do it. Doing what we did tonight so close, we had the penalty, we missed the penalty and it’s a moment like that and it’s a momentum shift.

“We were so close. My disappointment is we didn’t win the final.”

The loss was Thailand’s second in a row in the final to Vietnam and the country’s fifth defeat in the decider in 12 appearances, with the other seven ending in victories.

The age profile of the squad and the spirited performances of the team’s younger players, who include ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026 adidas Rising Star award winner Yotsakon Burapha, has given Hudson confidence for the future.

“Very, very, very proud to go through a situation like this with a group of people who have proved a lot of people wrong,” he said. “Every day they gave us everything.

“We’ve also seen a lot of young players come through who are exciting young players with talent. They’ve shown tonight they can handle playing in big games. They showed their personality and I think it’s only a big positive for the national team going forward.

“(Vietnam) did enough and they were clinical in key moments, so we give full respect to Vietnam for the victory. But I also know over the two games we played two very strong games, played a lot of good football and created a lot of chances so I’m proud of my team.” – aseanutdfc.com

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