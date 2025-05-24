The 44 teams eyeing a place at the AFC U23 Asian Cup™ Saudi Arabia 2026 will discover their qualifying journey on 29 May 2025 when the official draw takes place at 3pm.

The ceremony, to be held at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, will sort the cast into 11 groups to do battle for the qualifiers, which will take place between 1 and 9 September 2025.

