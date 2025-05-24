The HRC Team Manager addressed the speculation linking his team to the reigning World Champion.

It’s the rumour igniting conversations across the MotoGP paddock: could Jorge Martin be set to break his Aprilia contract a year early? And if he does, are Honda ready to swoop in?

Aprilia responded swiftly on Thursday afternoon with a firm hands-off statement, clearly expecting both the factory and Martin to honour the terms of their current agreement. Meanwhile, speculation continues to swirl around Honda, as the iconic Japanese manufacturer has yet to announce its factory line-up for 2026.

Fuel was added to the fire during FP1 at the British Grand Prix, when MotoGP Pitlane Reporter Jack Appleyard caught up with HRC Team Manager Alberto Puig. While Puig denied that any talks with Martin had taken place, he was candid about the potential opportunity.

“Frankly speaking, at this moment we are not checking. Of course, there are options and, of course, we are looking as it is our duty to check. As you know, there are rumours in the paddock,” said Puig.

“I think not only Honda, but all teams are interested in a rider like Jorge Martin. He’s a world champion. If you are not interested, you are an idiot! We will never try and get a rider who has an ongoing contract with someone. This everybody knows, and this is the Honda style. We will never go into a problem like this.

“If you ask me if we have an interest in Jorge Martin as a rider. Then, of course, it’s normal. We are interested in fast riders.

“If he was available, he’s one of the riders to consider clearly.”

With both Aprilia and Honda now publicly addressing the situation, this is shaping up to be a storyline that refuses to fade quietly. What was expected to be a relatively tame silly season now seems poised for high drama.

Like this: Like Loading...