It’s no surprise Mondo Duplantis had lost count of the number of times he had attempted 6.19m.
After finally succeeding at the world record* height at the World Athletics Indoor Tour Silver meeting in Belgrade on Monday (7), the Swedish pole vaulter claimed it was his 50th attempt at that mark.
It was actually 54, but who’s counting?
Certainly not Duplantis any more. The Olympic champion set the third world record of his career, improving on the 6.18m he cleared in Glasgow in February 2020.
“I don’t think this is the highest I’m ever going to jump,” said Duplantis, who will return to the Serbian capital later in the month for the World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 22. “There’s going to be a lot more to come. This is a really good place to jump. The World Indoor Championships in two weeks is going to be an even better time to try to put something else higher up there. I’m excited to come back to Belgrade.”
*Subject to the usual ratification procedure
STATS
Duplantis’s progression
Age 6: 1.67m
Age 7: 2.33m*
Age 8: 2.89m*
Age 9: 3.20m*
Age 10: 3.86m*
Age 11: 3.91m*
Age 12: 3.97m(i)*
Age 13: 4.15m
Age 14: 4.75m(i)
Age 15: 5.30m
Age 16: 5.51m
Age 17: 5.90m*
Age 18: 6.05m*
Age 19: 6.00m
Age 20: 6.18m(i)* WR / 6.15m
Age 21: 6.10m(i) / 6.10m
Age 22: 6.19m(i)
* = world age best
Highest vaults in history, indoors and outdoors
1 6.19i Mondo Duplantis (SWE) Belgrade 2022
6.18i Mondo Duplantis (SWE) Glasgow 2020
6.17i Mondo Duplantis (SWE) Torun 2020
6.15 Mondo Duplantis (SWE) Rome 2020
2 6.16i Renaud Lavillenie (FRA) Donetsk 2014
3 6.15i Sergey Bubka (UKR) Donetsk 1993
6.14i Sergey Bubka (UKR) Lievin 1993
6.14 Sergey Bubka (UKR) Sestriere 1994
6.13i Sergey Bubka (UKR) Berlin 1992
6.13 Sergey Bubka (UKR) Tokyo 1992
6.12i Sergey Bubka (UKR) Grenoble 1991
6.12 Sergey Bubka (UKR) Padua 1992
6.11i Sergey Bubka (UKR) Donetsk 1991
6.11 Sergey Bubka (UKR) Dijon 1992
6.10i Sergey Bubka (UKR) San Sebastian 1991
6.10 Sergey Bubka (UKR) Malmo 1991
6.10i Mondo Duplantis (SWE) Belgrade 2021
6.10 Mondo Duplantis (SWE) Hengelo 2021
Career six-metre vaults
46 Sergey Bubka
38 Mondo Duplantis
21 Renaud Lavillenie
7 Maksim Tarasov
7 Rodion Gataullin
7 Jeff Hartwig
5 Steve Hooker
5 Sam Kendricks
Indoors and outdoors, including ancillary marks
Duplantis’s head-to-head record against leading opponents
Chris Nilsen 3 – Duplantis 17
KC Lightfoot 0 – Duplantis 16
Renaud Lavillenie 9 – Duplantis 19
Thiago Braz 0 – Duplantis 21
Sam Kendricks 16 – Duplantis 21
Ernest John Obiena 0 – Duplantis 16
Emmanouil Karalis 1 – Duplantis 8
Piotr Lisek 9 – Duplantis 26