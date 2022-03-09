It’s no surprise Mondo Duplantis had lost count of the number of times he had attempted 6.19m.

After finally succeeding at the world record* height at the World Athletics Indoor Tour Silver meeting in Belgrade on Monday (7), the Swedish pole vaulter claimed it was his 50th attempt at that mark.

It was actually 54, but who’s counting?

Certainly not Duplantis any more. The Olympic champion set the third world record of his career, improving on the 6.18m he cleared in Glasgow in February 2020.

“I don’t think this is the highest I’m ever going to jump,” said Duplantis, who will return to the Serbian capital later in the month for the World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 22. “There’s going to be a lot more to come. This is a really good place to jump. The World Indoor Championships in two weeks is going to be an even better time to try to put something else higher up there. I’m excited to come back to Belgrade.”

*Subject to the usual ratification procedure

STATS

Mondo Duplantis

Duplantis’s progression

Age 6: 1.67m

Age 7: 2.33m*

Age 8: 2.89m*

Age 9: 3.20m*

Age 10: 3.86m*

Age 11: 3.91m*

Age 12: 3.97m(i)*

Age 13: 4.15m

Age 14: 4.75m(i)

Age 15: 5.30m

Age 16: 5.51m

Age 17: 5.90m*

Age 18: 6.05m*

Age 19: 6.00m

Age 20: 6.18m(i)* WR / 6.15m

Age 21: 6.10m(i) / 6.10m

Age 22: 6.19m(i)

* = world age best

Highest vaults in history, indoors and outdoors

1 6.19i Mondo Duplantis (SWE) Belgrade 2022

6.18i Mondo Duplantis (SWE) Glasgow 2020

6.17i Mondo Duplantis (SWE) Torun 2020

6.15 Mondo Duplantis (SWE) Rome 2020

2 6.16i Renaud Lavillenie (FRA) Donetsk 2014

3 6.15i Sergey Bubka (UKR) Donetsk 1993

6.14i Sergey Bubka (UKR) Lievin 1993

6.14 Sergey Bubka (UKR) Sestriere 1994

6.13i Sergey Bubka (UKR) Berlin 1992

6.13 Sergey Bubka (UKR) Tokyo 1992

6.12i Sergey Bubka (UKR) Grenoble 1991

6.12 Sergey Bubka (UKR) Padua 1992

6.11i Sergey Bubka (UKR) Donetsk 1991

6.11 Sergey Bubka (UKR) Dijon 1992

6.10i Sergey Bubka (UKR) San Sebastian 1991

6.10 Sergey Bubka (UKR) Malmo 1991

6.10i Mondo Duplantis (SWE) Belgrade 2021

6.10 Mondo Duplantis (SWE) Hengelo 2021

Career six-metre vaults

46 Sergey Bubka

38 Mondo Duplantis

21 Renaud Lavillenie

7 Maksim Tarasov

7 Rodion Gataullin

7 Jeff Hartwig

5 Steve Hooker

5 Sam Kendricks

Indoors and outdoors, including ancillary marks

Duplantis’s head-to-head record against leading opponents

Chris Nilsen 3 – Duplantis 17

KC Lightfoot 0 – Duplantis 16

Renaud Lavillenie 9 – Duplantis 19

Thiago Braz 0 – Duplantis 21

Sam Kendricks 16 – Duplantis 21

Ernest John Obiena 0 – Duplantis 16

Emmanouil Karalis 1 – Duplantis 8

Piotr Lisek 9 – Duplantis 26

