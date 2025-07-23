In less than a week, Asia’s finest women’s national teams will discover their Group Stage fate when the AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026™ Final Draw takes place at the iconic Sydney Town Hall on 29 July 2025.

The 12-strong cast for the Finals was completed on Saturday following the conclusion of the Qualifiers, which saw the Islamic Republic of Iran secure the last ticket to the 21st edition of the Continent’s premier women’s national team tournament.

For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/national/afc_womens_asian_cup.html/news/all-eyes-on-afc-women%E2%80%99s-asian-cup-australia-2026%E2%84%A2-final-draw

#AFF

#AFC

Like this: Like Loading...