Formula 1® has today announced that Globo will return as its exclusive broadcaster in Brazil from 2026. The deal will see the broadcaster, which previously held the rights for more than 40 years up to 2020, bring fans in Brazil every Formula 1 session across TV Globo, sportv and Globo’s digital platform GloboPlay until 2028 inclusive.

The multi-year agreement with Brazil’s most-watched television network begins a new chapter for Formula 1 in the market. Together, Formula 1 and Globo will offer one of the largest free-to-air offerings to F1 fans, with 15 Grands Prix available to watch live and on delay throughout the season, while subscribers of Globo’s pay channel, sportv, can watch every practice and qualifying session, F1 Sprint and Grand Prix of the FIA Formula One World Championship™ live and on delay.

Globo’s extensive production capabilities will further elevate the viewing experience for fans, with an on-site production team dedicated to providing world-class pre- and post-race coverage, expert analysis and the latest interviews from the world of Formula 1, so fans never miss a moment. The partnership will also see Formula 1 fully immersed into Globo’s wider portfolio of news and entertainment programming across multiple channels, marking a major step forward for the sport’s visibility in the country.

Over the past 75 years, Brazil has had a strong affinity with Formula 1. The São Paulo Grand Prix has been a mainstay on the calendar for over 50 years, and the country has produced 33 Formula 1 drivers, including three World Champions and Gabriel Bortoleto from the current grid.

As of 2025, Formula 1 is the most-followed global sport league in Brazil, with 71 million fans, of whom 45% are female and 39% are under 35 years old. Brazil is Formula 1’s second-biggest market on Instagram, with almost 3 million followers, and F1® The Movie debuted in the country at number one on its opening weekend.

Ian Holmes, Chief Media Rights and Content Officer, said:

“I am excited to announce Globo as the new home for Formula 1 in Brazil. There has always been a strong passion for the sport in the country, and in Globo we have found the perfect partner who can deliver the top-quality coverage and programming that our fans deserve. I look forward to working with Globo to offer extensive coverage across both paid and free-to-air coverage to ensure we can continue to showcase the drama and excitement of Formula 1 to millions of fans across this incredible country. I would like to thank the team at Bandeirantes for their passion and commitment over the last five seasons and look forward to continuing our work through to the final race in Abu Dhabi this year.”

Leonora Bardini, TV Globo Executive Director, said:

“TV Globo has a long story of success with Formula 1, dating back to when Brazilians used to wake up early on weekends to watch Ayrton Senna and other outstanding Brazilian drivers compete in the pinnacle of racing. Now, Formula 1 is back home, and the fans will have the chance of a complementary and even richer experience on Globo.”

Eduardo Gabbay, Director of Globo’s Sports Channel, said:

“It is a joy to announce the return of Formula 1 on sportv. sportv will provide fans with complete coverage of every practice, qualifying session and Grand Prix for years to come. With quality programming and expert analysis, we give fans the top-class coverage that they deserve.” – corp.formula1.com

Like this: Like Loading...