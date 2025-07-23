Futsalroos Head Coach Miles Downie has named a 14-player squad for the Continental Futsal Championship Thailand 2025, as preparations ramp up for the AFC Futsal Asian Cup™ Indonesia 2026 Qualifiers.

The squad features a dynamic mix of returning internationals and exciting new faces, selected to build depth, chemistry, and match fitness ahead of next year’s continental campaign.

Australia has been drawn in Group B and will face Belarus, Saudi Arabia, and Zambia during the group stage from Tuesday 29 July to Thursday 31 July, with the Final to be held on Sunday 3 August.

For more, please click on https://www.footballaustralia.com.au/news/futsalroos-squad-named-2025-continental-futsal-championship-thailand

