THE slate is wiped clean for all nine clubs as reigning Champions Melbourne Victory look to defend their title in the 2021/22 W-League season.

Sydney FC lifted the Premiers Plate last season before falling to Victory in a tense Grand Final decided off the boot of Kyra Cooney-Cross in the dying embers of additional extra time. The two teams will return to action in the upcoming campaign with the remainder of the competition gunning to claim silverware as their own in 2021/22.

In the coming months each club will assemble their squad for the season to come and, if you have missed any moves, now is the time to catch up.

For more, please click on https://www.w-league.com.au/news/all-players-signed-w-league-202122-season

