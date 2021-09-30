It was all smiles for Bhayangkara Solo FC head coach Paul Munster after their win over Persik Kediri this week.

Not only did the former champions picked up the full points but also the clean sheet made sure of their place at the top of the 2021/22 BRI Liga 1 for the first time this year.

After five matches into the new season, Bhayangkara have amassed 13 points – two points ahead of second-place Bali United.

“I was very impressed with how the players performed. They were all focused during the warming up and they followed it through all the way to the end of the match,” said Munster.

“Even when we missed a penalty, the team recovered to score one goal in the first half and then another in the second. And we even managed another clean sheet. It was fabulous.”

In the match that was played at the Madya Stadium, Ezechiel N’Douassel had missed from the spot in the 31st minute of play, before Renan Silva gave Bhayangkara the lead four minutes later.

Arthur Bonai then put the finishing touch for the second goal seven minutes to the end for the final scoreline.

“We had some other players stepping up to score goals which is good because for this year’s competition, we will need to have depth,” he added.

2021/22 BRI LIGA 1

RESULTS

PSS Sleman 1-3 Persebaya Surabaya

Bhayangkara FC 2-0 Persik Kediri

PSIS Semarang 0-0 Madura United

Persipura Jayapura 0-1 Arema FC

Persija Jakarta 1-1 Persita

Borneo FC 1-1 Bali United

Persela Lamongan 1-0 Persiraja Banda Aceh

Tira Persikabo 0-0 Persib Bandung

PSM Makassar 0-2 Barito Putera

