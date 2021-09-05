All Stars powered past Oman 4-2 to record their second win in the SAT International Futsal Championship at the Show DC Hall 1 earlier today.

In so doing, All Stars have set up a mouth-watering clash for the title against the Thailand Futsal national team tomorrow on the final day of the competition.

An early fifth minute goal from Raimundo Helio Neto set the pace as Oman then replied with the equaliser three minutes later off Issa Albalushi.

The Omanis would then finished the first half 2-1 ahead with Muhammad Ashibli’s 18th minute strike.

However, All-Stars tightened up their offensive play with a brace from Ramon Pavao De Souza (26th and 37th minute) and another from Thiago Losano Gouvea (34th) for the well-deserved victory.

SAT INTERNATIONAL FUTSAL CHAMPIONSHIP 2021

RESULTS and FIXTURES

2 Sept: Thailand 7-0 Oman

3 Sept: Chile 0-3 All Stars

4 Sept: Chile 1-6 Thailand

5 Sept: Oman 2-4 All Stars

6 Sept: Oman vs Chile / Thailand vs All Stars

#AFF

Like this: Like Loading...