LAAX is known for its innovative slopestyle courses, and this year was no exception. The 500 metre long course consisting of 6 elements starts with two rail sections, followed by a transition feature and two jumps. The final element is the creative Watch obstacle. Riders were full of praise for both the course and the Snowpark LAAX crew.

In the women’s category, Zoi Sadowski Synnott (NZL) was clearly in the lead after the first run, in which all riders had to contend with the adverse wind conditions, ahead of 2-time Olympic champion Jamie Anderson (USA). In the second run, the wind died down and the ladies were finally able to tout their true talents.

However, none of the women managed to beat Zoi’s score, who went into her second run as the penultimate rider of the finals. As Jamie Anderson was still waiting for her final run, Zoi tried to top her own score from the first run, but failed.

Then it was Jamie Anderson’s turn, who demonstrated her full routine and also prove a delivery under pressure like no other. With a super smooth run she literally bagged the highest score of the day with 84.35 points in the last minute and thus, her 5th LAAX Slopestyle title, which left her almost lost for words: “I’m so happy! In the second run, I decided to risk everything and it paid off. A big thank you to the LAAX hosts and the FIS Snowboard Tour!” Bringing in third place is delighted Australia’s Tess Coady.

Experienced Swede Niklas Mattsson opened the men’s final with a clean and cool technical run that earned him 84.28 points. This laid the foundation for his first Slopestyle World Cup victory, as none of his competitors were able to knock him off the pedestal and beat his score.

Incidentally, Mattsson is the first Swedish Slopestyle winner in LAAX since Chris Sörman, who claimed victory at the first Open in 2005. In second place, Leon Vockensperger (GER) surprised and celebrated his first World Cup podium with a run packed full of flair and finesse: “I can’t believe I am standing next to my idols on the podium right now, it‘s incredible.” Norway’s Marcus Kleveland completed the podium in third place.

Results – LAAX OPEN 2021 Slopestyle Finals:

Women

Jamie Anderson (USA) Zoi Sadowski Synnott (NZL) Tess Coady (AUS)

Men

Niklas Mattsson (SWE) Leon Vockensperger (GER) Marcus Kleveland (NOR)

