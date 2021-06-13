A disappointing result has not stopped Tony Gustavsson from taking out both the positives and opportunities to learn following his team’s 3-2 loss to Denmark.

“You’re always disappointed when you lose. And that disappointment is also tough when you feel that there’s part of this performance that says we shouldn’t have lost this game.” Gustavsson told the media post-game.

The stats to halftime proved Gustavsson’s point with Denmark having more goals than shots on target.

Australia finished the match with two goals but could have had more if not for Danish goalkeeper Lene Christensen, who Gustavsson lauded as having a phenomenal performance.

