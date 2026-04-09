Top seed Kohgulraraj Ravichandran stormed into the quarterfinals of the Boys’ Under-16 Singles second leg, Group A of the AFFIN-100PLUS Junior Elite Tour (JET) 2026 after putting up a confident performance here in Kuantan, Pahang.

Kohgularaj seemed determined to deliver the goods at home when he downed a hardy opponent in Wyn Ong Yi Ze from Sarawak in their Round of 16 encounter.

Kuching-born Wyn rallied for long periods, but the experience of Kohgularaj was obvious when he absorbed much of the pressure before taking the 21-15, 21-12 win in 40 minutes.

Kohgularaj’s opponent in the quarterfinals is Yung Cheng Choo from Putrajaya.

In the meantime, in Group B in Selangor, second-seeded Ho Jia Yi from Melaka has shown himself to be the shuttler to beat in the second round of the AFFIN-100PLUS JET 2026 when he booked his place in the quarterfinals of Boys’ U16 Singles.

After setting aside Perak’s Muhammad Qaliff Farish Abdul Hafiz in his first game, Jia Yi followed it up with another straight set 21-15, 21-19 victory over Selangor’s Lucas Lim Jing Xuan in his Round of 16 tie earlier today.

With the top seed and first round Group B winner Song Yong Kiat unable to make past the first round here in Selangor, Jia Yi will be looking to make a stronger impression and land his first JET title this year.

Jia Yi’s opponent in the quarterfinals tomorrow is ranked 5/8 Muhammad Shakir Zufayri Mohd Faizul from Perak.

In Group C in Terengganu, top seed Kieshen Sai Rao Nyanaprakash Rao kept up his form to make the semifinals of the Boys’ U16 Singles.

In the quarterfinals today, the 16-year-old was hardly tested by his Kedah team-mate Muhammad Zhariff Iman Zairi when he won his tie in straight sets 21-8, 21-10 in 26 minutes.

Kieshen will face ranked 3/4 Yang Zheng Yu from Negeri Sembilan next.

Zheng Yu advanced to the next round after defeating Putera Raees Rafael Sulaiman, also from Negeri Sembilan, 21-15, 21-15.

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