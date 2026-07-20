The Australian Professional Leagues (APL) has confirmed Australian Sports Group (ASG) as the new owner of Canberra United FC – securing the future of the women’s team, and establishing an option to introduce an Isuzu UTE A-League men’s team for the 2028/29 season.

Australian Sports Group, an Australian consortium, is led by executives with decades of marketing, sports, entertainment and corporate experience.

For more, please click on https://aleagues.com.au/news/apl-announces-australian-sports-group-as-new-owner-of-canberra-united-fc/

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