Vietnam put up an attacking display to crush Myanmar 4-0 in their final friendly match with less than a week to go to the kick-off of the ASEAN Hyundai Cup 2026.

Obviously still upbeat after their successful stint in South Korea, the ASEAN champions scored two goals in each half for the win at the Thai Nguyen Stadium.

Nguyen Xuan Son got the opener after just five minutes, as Pham Xuan Manh then added the second goal in the 39th minute.

It was 3-0 just before the hour when Do Hong Hen found the back of the net (59th minute), and Nguyen Dinh Bac made sure of the win with the final goal of the game in the 90th minute.

Defending champions Vietnam will open their campaign in Group A of the ASEAN Hyundai Cup 2026 against Timor-Leste on the road at the Chonburi Stadium in Chonburi, Thailand on 24 July 2026.

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #VFF #MFF

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