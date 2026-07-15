Camodia will host the Opening Ceremony of the ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026 at the Morodok Techo National Stadium in Phnom Penh on July 24 as ASEAN’s biggest football event celebrates its 30th anniversary.

Her Highness Princess Norodom Jenna and Sambath Sok, among the most popular artistes in Cambodia and across Southeast Asia, will lead a star-studded line-up of entertainment performances to officially launch the 16th edition of the ASEAN Championship.

Princess Jenna and Sambath will perform the ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026 theme song, ‘12 Nations, 1 Heartbeat’, in 12 languages, symbolising the unity and aspirations shared by the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF), AFF Member Associations, ASEAN fans and the wider ASEAN football community.

The ceremony will also feature a blend of cultural and contemporary performances, including appearances by 12 Apsara dancers – performers of the Royal Ballet of Cambodia, just prior to hosts Cambodia taking on Singapore in the opening Group A match of the ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026.

Four-times champions Singapore hosted the inaugural edition of the tournament in 1996 when the AFF launched the ASEAN Championship as part of its vision to accelerate the development of football across Southeast Asia. Three decades on, the tournament has established itself as the jewel in the crown of ASEAN football.

The ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026 Opening Ceremony will begin at 6.30pm local time, followed by the Cambodia-Singapore match (kick-off 7pm local time / 12pm GMT).

Major General Khiev Sameth, President of the ASEAN Football Federation, said: “The ASEAN Hyundai Cup™️ has, for three decades, brought together our nations through a shared passion for football, creating unforgettable moments that have inspired generations across Southeast Asia and beyond. As we celebrate this historic 30th anniversary, fans can look forward not only to the very best of ASEAN football, but also to a month-long celebration of the unity, pride and spirit that define our ASEAN football family.

“It is a tremendous honour for Cambodia to host the Opening Ceremony of this landmark edition. I am confident that everyone in the stadium, together with millions of viewers around the world, will experience an occasion that reflects both the rich cultural heritage of our region and the bright future of ASEAN football.

“Every element of the ceremony has been thoughtfully designed to tell the story of our shared journey over the past thirty years while celebrating the aspirations of the next generation. We are especially privileged to have Her Highness Princess Norodom Jenna and Sambath Sok leading an exceptional cast of performers in what promises to be a memorable and inspiring celebration.

“It is also fitting that this anniversary tournament begins with Cambodia facing Singapore. Singapore hosted the inaugural ASEAN Championship in 1996, and that historic first edition laid the foundations for what has become the premier football competition in our region. As the first match kicks off, it will symbolise not only the beginning of a new tournament but also the continuation of a remarkable journey that has united our nations through the beautiful game for the past three decades.”

The Opening Ceremony and all ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026 matches will be broadcast live in every ASEAN country, on local TV networks and digital platforms including on the official ASEAN United FC TikTok channel, @aseanutdfc.

The 10-nation Group Stage of ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026 will commence on July 24 and run until August 8, with matches to be played in a single round-robin format, home or away. The home-and-away Knock-Out Round will commence on August 15 and conclude on August 26. The top two teams from the two groups will advance into the two-legged semi-finals with the first legs to be played on August 15 and 16, and the returns held on August 18 and 19. The two-legged final will be held on August 22 and 26.

For more information on the ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026, visit ASEAN United FC and follow @aseanutdfc on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube and X.

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