Laos will take on Indonesia in the final of the AFF Women’s Cup 2026.

In the pair of semifinal matches earlier this evening at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium, Laos edged Cambodia 1-0 as Indonesia outplayed Singapore 2-0.

Anna Onsy’s goal in the very first minute of play was enough for Laos to book their place in the final this year as Cambodia tried hard to get back into the match, but without much success.

In the meantime, defending champions Indonesia outlasted Singapore to score two second-half goals for the win.

First, it was Gea Yumanda who broke through the stubborn Singapore last line in the 68th minute before Remini Rumbewas added the second goal with ten minutes left on the clock.

The final match of the AFF Women’s Cup will be played on 22 July 2026.

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #FAM

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