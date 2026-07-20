The ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026 Trophy Tour arrives in Indonesia this week, with the prized trophy on display at Kota Kasablanka in South Jakarta on July 25 and 26.

The ASEAN Hyundai Cup™, the jewel in the crown of ASEAN football, kicks off on Friday, July 24 and runs to August 26. The ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ trophy exhibition will be open to the public from 3pm to 7pm on Saturday, July 25 and from 11am to 7pm on Sunday, July 26, at the Ground Floor of Mosaic Atrium, Kota Kasablanka, Jl. Raya Casablanca No. Kav 88, RT.14/RW.5, Menteng Dalam, Kec. Tebet, Kota Jakarta Selatan, Daerah Khusus Ibukota Jakarta 12870, Indonesia.

Indonesia’s football legends, Bambang Pamungkas and Cristian Gonzáles, will appear for a meet-and-greet and autograph session with fans on Saturday, July 25, from 3pm to 4.30pm. Interactive football-themed games for all ages and activities hosted by the ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026 Official Partners will also be featured as part of the Trophy Tour event from 11am on both days.

Indonesia face Cambodia in their Group A opener on Monday, July 27. Vietnam enter the tournament’s 30th anniversary edition as defending champions, having beaten Thailand 5-3 on aggregate in the final two years ago.

Following Kota Kasablanka, the ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026 Trophy Tour moves on to the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2026 at the Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE) in BSD City, Tangerang, on July 29, August 1 to 2 and August 8 to 9.

Stay up to date on the ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026 Trophy Tour at https://aseanutdfc.com/ and @aseanutdfc on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, X and LinkedIn.

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