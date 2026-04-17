FIA European Rally Championship commits to ETS Racing Fuels 100% advanced sustainable fuel for Rally2 vehicles for next three seasons.

The FIA European Rally Championship’s headlining ERC1 category will switch to 100 per cent advanced sustainable fuel in 2026 with all Rally2 cars using ETS Racing Fuels for at least the next three seasons.

ETS Racing Fuels, the premium motorsport brand of Haltermann Carless, will supply its Renewablaze® O2 R100, an advanced, drop-in, 100 per cent advanced sustainable racing fuel to all ERC1 competitors.

Produced from 100 per cent renewable components, Renewablaze® O2 R100 reduces greenhouse gas emissions by nearly 60 per cent, while enhancing engine performance without compromising reliability. Selecting this innovative Renewablaze fuel further establishes the ERC as a critical research and innovation platform.

The exciting alliance aligns the ERC with the FIA World Rally Championship, which uses 100 per cent advanced sustainable fuel, and also meets the FIA’s strict targets for sustainable motorsport, while keeping the ERC firmly on track to meet the targets outlined in WRC Promoter’s Sustainability Roadbook.

Haltermann Carless holds FIA 3-Star Environmental Accreditation, the highest level of recognition for environmental performance in global motorsport, awarded by governing body, the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile.

ERC championship manager Rami Virtanen said: “We are delighted to announce our partnership with ETS Racing Fuels. As a championship we are committed to being more sustainable and using ETS fuels Renewablaze O2 R100 fuel significantly reduces carbon emissions, making the impact positive and immediate. Furthermore, ETS manufactures its racing fuels in Europe, meaning it’s not impacted by global supply chain issues.”

FIA Road Sport Director Emilia Abel said: “Introducing 100 per cent advanced sustainable fuel to the ERC marks a significant milestone not only for the championship but for regional rallying as a whole. ETS Racing Fuels submitted a strong and well-rounded proposal that addressed all key criteria, from technical performance to supply reliability and sustainability. Sustainability remains a cornerstone of the FIA’s vision for the future of motorsport. The adoption of fully sustainable fuel in the ERC reinforces its role as a frontrunner in sustainable innovation within regional rallying. We look forward to working closely with the ETS Racing Fuels team to deliver a dependable and high-performing fuel solution that supports the championship’s competitive and environmental ambitions.”

ETS Racing Fuels’ Senior Sales Executive Christophe Malivert said: “We are proud to partner with WRC Promoter and the FIA as the Official Fuel Supplier of the ERC. This partnership showcases the performance and reliability of our Renewablaze technology and our commitment to a more sustainable future for motorsport. Our fuels are ideally suited to meet the demands of the ERC, delivering high performance to competitors, while significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions. ETS Racing Fuels brings a wealth of experience, having supplied sustainable fuels to top-tier series. This championship will serve as a proving ground to evaluate the performance, reliability and long-term viability of sustainable fuels under a wide range of rallying conditions across Europe.”

The 74th ERC season, which features seven events across Europe, begins on 43rd Andalusia Rally – Sierra Morena – Córdoba World Heritage Site in Spain from 17 – 19 April. Of the 53 ERC-registered crews set to take part, 30 will use ETS Racing Fuels’ Renewablaze® O2 R100 in the ERC1 category.

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