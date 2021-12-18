While defending champions Vietnam will be working on their tactical, Cambodia look to continue with their concept in their final Group B tie of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 tomorrow evening at the Bishan Stadium.

Vietnam are currently second in the standings on the same points with leaders Indonesia.

“We will be working on our tactical for tomorrow’s match as in our last game against Indonesia, we had more of the possessions but we just could not score,” said Vietnam head coach Park Hang-seo.

“Most teams will be defensive against us. So for tomorrow, there will be some changes to the squad as some players are still recovering while some are injured.”

Added right back Ho Tan Tai: “we will be out to win the three points. We saw the three matches that Cambodia played. They are well organised and they have some speedy players. They have been scoring in every match they play. But we will still play the same. No change to our approach.”

In the meantime, Cambodian head coach Ryu Hirose said that the team has a plan and that they are working towards an ideal.

And tomorrow, the Cambodians will be looking at how much progress they have made towards the realisation of that concept.

“We have a concept and that is to keep high possession. We will still challenge to keep possession at least in the offensive third,” added Hirose.

“It will be a high pressure game as Vietnam will be going all out to finish the group well.

“We are on the right track even though we still have a lot to do. Will we continue to score in every game we play? For me, that is secondary. It is far more important to look at the process of how we score that goal.”

AFF SUZUKI CUP 2020

GROUP B

FIXTURES

19 December 2021

National Stadium

2030: Malaysia vs Indonesia

Bishan Stadium

2030: Vietnam vs Cambodia

#AFF

#ASC2020

#EmergingStrongerTogether

