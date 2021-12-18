Two first-half goals gave Thailand not only a 2-0 win over host Singapore but also their win of Group A after the completion of the group matches of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 this evening at the National Stadium.

In front of a sell-out crowd, Thailand made a handful of changes including resting superstar Chanathip Songkrasin and striker Teerasil Dangda.

But even then, Singapore would find the Thais a hard side to beat with lanky defender Yusef Elias Dolah knocking in the first goal after keeper Hassan Sunny failed to clear the freekick from Bordin Phala in the 31st minute.

An excellent through pass from Worachit Kanitsribumphen just before the break allowed striker Supachai Chaided to slip the ball under Hassan for Thailand’s second goal.

“I am happy with the win and the strategy that we took tonight,” said Thailand head coach Alexandre Polking.

Added Singapore head coach Tatsuma Yoshida: “we have not qualified for the semifinals in nine years. And the team is always improving.”

In the meantime , the Philippines ended their campaign this year on third in Group A after beating Myanmar 3-2 at the Bishan Stadium.

Striker Bienvenido Maranon nailed a hattrick off goals in the 16th, 19th and 45th minute as Myanmar replied with a brace (74th and 86th minute) from substitute Htet Phyoe Wai.

Maranon’s first goal was a well-taken placing shot while the second, he latched on to the cross from Patrick Reichelt before flicking in his third just before the break.

For Phyoe Wai, he took advantage of two quick counter-attacks to close the gap on their opponents.

“The first half was excellent, but we could have been better in the second half,” said Philippines head coach Stewart Hall.

Added Myanmar head coach Antoine Hey: “it would seem that we were struggling against the set-pieces. Three crosses and three goals.”

AFF SUZUKI CUP 2020

GROUP A

RESULTS

18 December 2021

National Stadium

Thailand 2-0 Singapore

Bishan Stadium

Myanmar 2-3 Philippines

Pictures Courtesy of Sportfive

